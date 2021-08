Covid-19 could contribute to nearly 100,000 deaths in the US by December, experts have warned. This prediction is based on work carried out by the University of Washington, which predicts that an additional 98,000 people will die due to Covid complications if the US stays on its current trajectory. This will bring the total number of deaths to 730,000 by the end of the year. However, health experts say that this expected total could be halved by wearing a mask.At the moment, an average of 1,100 people are dying every day in the US. If no action is taken,...