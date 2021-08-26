Past Performance is No Guarantee of Future Results

According to the US Census, Saratoga County’s population increased by 7.2 percent from 2010 to 2020. This rise in our county’s population continues a five-decade-long trend. During these fifty years, the county’s population has increased 53 percent. This compares favorably with surrounding counties, like Albany County which saw a 10 percent increase during this same time, or Rensselaer at six percent, or Schenectady at five percent.