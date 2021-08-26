Cancel
Military

Afghan War Gold Star parents help combat vets

La Crosse Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRummaging through her son Alec’s things recently, Gretchen Catherwood came across an essay he wrote in elementary school. The teacher had asked students to imagine their lives in the year 2025.

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

Vet: 'Pray for the Afghan people'

Vet: ‘Pray for the Afghan people’

Jamie Williams of Brindlee Mountain spent 11 months in Afghanistan as a corporal with the 1165th military police unit out of Fairhope in 2011. He patrolled the streets around the presidential palace and he flew in and out of the Kabul airport. Like a lot of veterans and Americans in general, he has been glued to the television, watching as the country fell in lightning speed to the Taliban. And he saw familiar places where he'd spent a lot of time.
Military Times

“What the heck did my son sacrifice his life for?” Gold Star parents watch as Afghanistan crumbles

Only a week ago, the family of the late Army Pfc. Paul Cuzzupe II gathered at his grave in Brandon, Florida. They shared memories of the 23-year-old who died on Aug. 8, 2010, from wounds suffered in an Improvised Explosive Device attack while serving with 3rd Squadron, 2nd Stryker Cavalry Regiment. Afterward, they ate a big Italian meal. It was a tradition Cuzzupe started. One he told his mom before his deployment that they should continue while he was gone.
Virginia Beach, VA13newsnow.com

Messy end to war is hard for Gold Star families to watch

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The messy end to the war in Afghanistan is difficult for all Americans, but it's especially tough for Gold Star families who lost a son or daughter in combat there. 2,248 U.S. military troops died in the nearly 20 year Operation Enduring Freedom. For their mothers...
Militarynortheastern.edu

Student military vets say US needs to help endangered Afghans

Student military vets say US needs to help endangered Afghans. The helter-skelter week in Afghanistan hit close to home for Northeastern students with U.S. military experience. The frenetic unwinding of America’s 20-year presence has spurred a graduate who once worked on navy submarines to advocate on behalf of Afghan refugees. Another, an air force veteran, was left disillusioned with why the U.S. was there in the first place.
MilitaryNews On 6

Tonight At 10: Afghan Vets

The images from Afghanistan have been gripping. In tonight’s 10pm newscast, hear from Oklahoma veterans on their time there – the people they met, and their concerns for the future.
Militarywmleader.com

Pentagon, Marine brass send comfort messages to Afghan war vets

The Defense Department attempted Wednesday to console veterans of the 20-year war in Afghanistan Wednesday, reassuring those traumatized by the images of violence and despair emerging from that country this week that they were “not alone.”. “Remember that what is happening now does not minimize or negate the experiences of...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Army vetting Fort Chaffee as site for Afghan refugees

FORT SMITH -- Fort Chaffee is being considered to house Afghan refugees. Two members of the Army's 407th Army Field Support Brigade and a member of the Little Rock District of the Army Corps of Engineers evaluated the military base Friday through Sunday, according to Bob Oldham, public affairs specialist for the Arkansas National Guard.
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Honored Oregon vets stunned by Afghan fall

Members of the Oregon National Guard unit in the documentary 'Shepherds of Helmand' reacts to reversal.Some of the Oregon's most honored Afghanistan war veterans are reeling from the Taliban takeover. "It felt like a gut punch. We went over there and did what we did, and then they gave it all back," said retired Command Sgt. Mike Campbell. Campbell is one of 17 members of the Oregon National Guard who volunteered in 2008 to train Afghan fighters and to disrupt the Taliban's drug trade. They were deployed to the Helmand Province and their mission was captured in the 2011...
Sportssunnysidesun.com

Blind Afghan war vet becomes first American Paralympian to win triathlon

Brad Snyder, who won gold in triathlon, was completely blinded after stepping on an IED in Afghanistan in 2011. He tells CNN that he struggles with knowing if 20 years in Afghanistan was worth it, "but the mistakes of the last 20 years don't justify future investment in my view, and so I applaud the decisions that have been made to change course."

