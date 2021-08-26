Afghan War Gold Star parents help combat vets

Members of the Oregon National Guard unit in the documentary 'Shepherds of Helmand' reacts to reversal.Some of the Oregon's most honored Afghanistan war veterans are reeling from the Taliban takeover. "It felt like a gut punch. We went over there and did what we did, and then they gave it all back," said retired Command Sgt. Mike Campbell. Campbell is one of 17 members of the Oregon National Guard who volunteered in 2008 to train Afghan fighters and to disrupt the Taliban's drug trade. They were deployed to the Helmand Province and their mission was captured in the 2011...