Macomb County officials break ground on Mound Road project

Nine miles of Mound Road will be reconstructed with more to come officials promised Thursday. The Innovate Mound project calls for reconstruction of nine miles of Mound Road between 11 Mile Road in Warren and M-59 in Sterling Heights in Macomb County. The section from 17 Mile Road to M-59 will be widened to add a fourth lane in each direction. The project will also see many technological, safety, and visual improvements.