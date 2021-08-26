Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Texas Supreme court temporarily blocks San Antonio mask mandate

By Susan Darwin
Posted by 
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

A win for the governor today in his fight to prevent mask mandates in Texas. The all Republican Texas Supreme court has temporarily blocked San Antonio’s mask mandate .

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Supreme Court#Texas Attorney General#Mandates#Republican#Dem#Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden calls Black adviser 'boy' during FEMA briefing

President Biden called a Black adviser "boy" during a Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) briefing on Monday. The president used the term while introducing his senior adviser Cedric Richmond, a former Louisiana congressman. "I'm here with my senior adviser and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well and New Orleans,...
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Philadelphia) — COVID initially shut down the economy almost a year and a half ago. The pandemic continues to this day, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise threatens to put a damper on improving economic conditions. Some people have yet to experience any real recovery in their own lives. Unemployment still surpasses pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ends on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those in need. A few states have recognized that need for additional stimulus and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide that help on a national level?
Oregon StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Oregon Sheriffs Refuse Governor Brown’s Orders

A group of Oregon sheriffs has announced that they will not enforce the latest orders from Oregon Governor Kate Brown. We've received a letter from Mahleur County Sherrif Brian Wolfe stating that he will not enforce mask or vaccination mandates. The sheriff wrote, "Please be advised the office of the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Merrick Garland calls on ‘entire legal community’ to block evictions after Supreme Court rejects moratorium

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has summoned “the entire legal community” to help prevent evictions following US Supreme Court decision that rejected a federal moratorium, exposing thousands of vulnerable Americans from losing their housing during the coronavirus pandemic.White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that the attorney general has urged law schools, legal clinics and major law firms to “take immediate action to help prevent unnecessary evictions during this public health emergency.”The sweeping call to legal aid providers aims to “ensure access to justice for vulnerable tenants,” she said.His call follows a letter, joined by...
Texas StatePosted by
Reform Austin

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Under Investigation by U.S House January 6th Committee

Last June, a U.S House Committee was assembled with the objective of investigating the deadly storming of the US Capitol that took place on January 6th. After having their first hearing in late January -where they heard the testimonies of Capitol Police officers who guarded the Capitol against the siege- the committee issued a request last Wednesday for communication records involving Donald Trump’s allies, specifically mentioning AG Ken Paxton.
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

AG Wilson joins group seeking to prevent the Biden administration from enforcing unlawful interpretations of new antidiscrimination laws

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says he is joining a group of 19 other states in a lawsuit in the Eastern District of Tennessee seeking to prevent the Biden administration from enforcing unlawful interpretations of new federal antidiscrimination laws regarding transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.
Arizona Stateyourvalley.net

Arizona lawmaker wants lawsuit involving Gosar, Finchem tossed

PHOENIX — A Yuma Democratic lawmaker is asking a judge to toss a defamation lawsuit filed against her by two Republican legislators and a member of Congress. Rep. Charlene Fernandez contends she did nothing wrong in signing a letter asking the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI to investigate the activities of Rep. Mark Finchem of Oro Valley and now-former Rep. Anthony Kern of Glendale during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Both state lawmakers were there but have denied taking part in any disturbance.
Lawtheohiostar.com

Pediatricians Sue Biden Administration for Requiring Doctors to Perform Trans Surgeries Against Beliefs

Medical professionals are suing President Joe Biden’s administration over a mandate requiring doctors to perform transgender surgeries in violation of their religious beliefs or medical judgement. Represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom, the American College of Pediatricians, the Catholic Medical Association and an OB-GYN doctor specializing in adolescent care filed...
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas abortion providers ask Supreme Court to block state law that bans procedure after six weeks

Abortion providers are turning to the Supreme Court to block a Texas law that, if unchanged, will ban abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. The law, known as the "Texas Heartbeat Act," prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy – when many women are not yet aware that they are pregnant. It is set to go into effect Wednesday after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals canceled a hearing that had been scheduled for Monday during which abortion providers planned to argue against it.
ImmigrationMSNBC

'It’s a death trap, it is a death sentence': Supreme Court orders Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration policy be reinstated

The Biden administration is now working to appeal Tuesday's Supreme Court decision, upholding a federal judge's order for the Biden administration to reinstate the controversial "Remain in Mexico" policy, which was put in place by the Trump administration. This comes as immigration advocates and lawyers have long warned of the violence and kidnappings asylum seekers face when they are waiting in Mexico. Paola Ramos, Author of Finding Latinx, Vice Correspondent and MSNBC Contributor, and MSNBC legal analyst Melissa Murray join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what this means for asylum seekers and what legal options the Biden administration has to officially end the policy. Aug. 29, 2021.
Congress & CourtsLowell Sun

Why the Supreme Court is one of the biggest threats to American democracy

In the popular imagination, successful coups require the participation of the military. Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, in their latest book on the Trump presidency, “I Alone Can Fix It,” paint Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in heroic colors. During the run-up to the 2020 election, Milley, worried about a “Reichstag moment,” resolved with his colleagues to thwart whatever the former president might try.
wrfalp.com

Supreme Court Blocks Housing Eviction Moratorium

The Supreme Court blocked President Biden‘s moratorium on evictions in a 6 to 3 ruling on Thursday. The court previously ruled that the administration couldn’t extend the ban, instituted because of the coronavirus pandemic, past July 31st without explicit congressional authorization. But after protests and a clash with Democratic lawmakers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the temporary ban through October 3rd.
Iowa StateKBUR

Iowa courts to require masks contrary to wider state policy

Des Moines, IA (AP) — The chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court has signed an order making masks mandatory in areas controlled by the courts. The order is in contrast to a state law that bans similar mandates in public schools where children have resumed classes amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases. The order signed Friday by Chief Justice Susan Christensen says all people entering court-controlled areas must wear a face-covering regardless of the person’s vaccination status.

Comments / 0

Community Policy