'Spencer' Trailer Reveals a Profound Princess Di Biopic From Kristen Stewart and Pablo Larraín
NEON has unveiled the first trailer for Spencer, the upcoming Princess Di biopic that hails from internationally acclaimed director Pablo Larraín (Jackie) and stars Kristen Stewart as the late Princess of Wales. Set in 1991 at the Queen’s Sandringham estate, Spencer unravels over the festivities of the Christmas holidays and tells the story of what may have transpired in the life of Princess Diana’s as she struggles with a marriage gone cold, rumors of affairs, unwanted notoriety, and an impending divorce from her husband Prince Charles.collider.com
Comments / 0