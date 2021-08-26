'Spencer' Trailer Reveals a Profound Princess Di Biopic From Kristen Stewart and Pablo Larraín

Jon Stewart hive — emerge from the shadows! The acclaimed and beloved comedian, satirist, writer, and director finally makes an appearance in the latest trailer for his new upcoming AppleTV+ series The Problem With Jon Stewart, which also reveals an official release date. To the tune of Bruno Mars' "24K Magic," Stewart dons his iconic suit once again, harkening back to better times when he hosted The Daily Show on Comedy Central. Unfortunately, much time has passed since he left the show, and he is horrified when he looks in the mirror (although he still looks pretty damn good, if you ask me).