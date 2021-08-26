Cancel
Public Safety

Elder's former fiancée files police report alleging threats with a gun, other abuse

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

Alexandra Datig, the former fiancée and radio producer for talk show host Larry Elder, has filed a formal police report alleging that she was subject to “several incidents of domestic abuse” while with the GOP gubernatorial recall candidate.

KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

Larry Elder
#Police#Domestic Violence#Gop#Lapd
