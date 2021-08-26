Cancel
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Adds Several New Recurring Characters

By Keeli Parkey
 4 days ago
“Law & Order: Organized Crime” fans! There are several new recurring characters coming to the popular NBC drama in its upcoming second season.

According to Deadline, the actors who will be bringing these characters to life are Lolita Davidovich, Guillermo Diaz, Dash Mihok, and Mykelti Williamson. Each of these actors brings years of success with them to this spinoff of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

While the names of the characters these actors will play have been released, other details about the characters have yet to be shared. Davidovich’s character is Flutura Briscu. Diaz has been cast as Sgt. Bill Brewster. Also, Mihok will play Reggie Bogdani. Williamson will play Preston Webb.

Lolita Davidovich has been seen on NBC before. She had roles in such television shows as “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders” and in “Shades of Blue.” She has also appeared in the second season of “True Detective,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” and also “Blood & Oil.”

Guillermo Diaz comes to “Law & Order: Organized Crime” with roles in such popular shows as “Weeds,” “Chapelle’s Show,” “Scandal,” “Mercy,” “Girls,” “Broad City,” and “High Maintenance.”

Dash Mihok is known for his work for seven seasons on “Ray Donovan” as the character of Bunchy Donovan. He will also appear in the upcoming “Ray Donovan” special. He will also star alongside Ben Affleck in the film, “Deep Water.”

Mykelti Williamson is still most widely known for his role as the character of Bubba Blue alongside Tom Hanks in “Forrest Gump.” The actor has also been seen on television in such shows as “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.,” “FBI,” “Boomtown,” “24,” “Justified,” “Psych,” “Nashville,” and “The Good Wife.”

Christopher Meloni Leads the Cast of ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” stars Christopher Meloni. The 60-year-old actor returned to his role as Detective Elliott Stabler for the new series after a decade away. It debuted on NBC in April 2021. The show’s second season will debut on Sept. 23, 2021. Also, the show follows the organized crime unit of the New York City Police Department that is led by Meloni’s character.

The creator of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” is Dick Wolf. The showrunner is Ilene Chaiken. They are also executive producers alongside Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski.

The first season of the series consisted of eight episodes. Interestingly, this was a first for the first season of a “Law & Order” franchise. These episodes aired from April 2021 through June 2021.

The series also stars Danielle Moné Truitt. She plays Stabler’s partner, Sgt. Ayanna Bell. Tamara Taylor stars as Professor Angela Wheatly. Ainsley Seiger plays the hacker, Jet Slootmaekers. And, Dylan McDermott plays the character of Richard Wheatley.

