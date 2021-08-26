Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Aaron Johnson’s Ghost-Like Art Comes to Life in a New Case Studyo Collaboration

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe will make a TRUE BELIEVER out of you. Aaron Johnson is a New York-based artist who creates vibrant work that ranges from the ethereal to the grotesque. Johnson uses a variety of painterly techniques — from using a wash of colors to stain his raw canvases to experimenting across abstraction and figuration — to create an array of ghost-like characters that float in dialogue with the viewer. One such character has been brought into the realm of 3D through a new collaboration with Case Studyo.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#True Believer#Ghost#Color#Belgian#Hypebeasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
Related
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Nathaniel Mary Quinn’s Dynamic Portraiture to Exhibit at the Gagosian New York

An artist who blurs the line between perception and memory. The Gagosian and Nathaniel Mary Quinn will relink on a new solo exhibition slated to release on September 17. “NOT FAR FROM HOME; STILL FAR AWAY” is the artist’s first presentation in the gallery’s New York location and features a collection of new paintings that exude Quinn’s dynamic collage portraiture.
Michigan StateThe Daily Collegian

Life, death explored in Michigan artist's mixed media art

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – “Into the Void,” an artist’s exploration of the human figure and life and death, is the first offering of The Gallery at Penn College’s 16th season. The solo exhibition of Michigan artist Michael Reedy’s drawings and mixed media artwork runs through Oct. 8. An artist’s talk is...
San Francisco, CAhypebeast.com

SFMOMA Will Present a New Retrospective on Painter Joan Mitchell

A pioneer in the realm of abstract expressionism. This fall, SFMOMA will hold a retrospective on the revered painter, Joan Mitchell. Presented in conjunction with the Baltimore Museum of Art, “Joan Mitchell” celebrates the trailblazing life of an artist who made her mark in New York’s abstract expressionist scene in the 1950s.
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Michael Lau’s Maxx to Return in a New Solo Exhibition at Woaw Gallery

On view from September 29 to October 23. Michael Lau, known as the “Godfather of Designer Toys” will hold a solo exhibition at Woaw Gallery in Hong Kong. Entitled, “MAXX HEADROOM,” Lau will display a series of new paintings and sculptures continuing the legacy of his signature Gardner series. The...
Visual ArtSiliconera

Pokemon Meets Street Art In This New UNIQLO Artist Collaboration

UNIQLO has paired up with several prominent artists to create new street art style Pokemon graphic T-shirts in a new collaboration. Specifically, street artists James Jarvis and Meguru Yamaguchi have created several graphic designs featuring characters like Pikachu and Psyduck. The new UT designs will release on August 27, 2021. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
Visual Artartgroupsdfw.com

GAVA’s High on Life Virtual Show call for art

Note: This was originally scheduled to be a live exhibit at the Santa Fe Depot Museum but was canceled due to the pandemic. The virtual show will still be judged and have the same GAVA & Business Awards and so because of the $4700 in prize money, entry fees remain the same. You will be able to submit your art and pay the entry fee via a Google Form on our website.
Artsbleedingcool.com

Two New Kenner Tribute Alien Xenomorph's Come To Life From NECA

NECA is back with paying tribute to Kenner as they are back with new Expanded Universe Aliens. The 1990s brought us some incredible figures, and with today's technology, they have even become better. Both Panther and Night Cougar Xenomorph figures from the Alien franchise are back and ready to join your growing hive. The creatures will be 9" long with a bending tail feature and will seemingly use the NECA Dog Alien. The Kenner design still stays alive with these figures with classic art on the packaging and even more intense depth on the Xenomorphs color and deco. These Night Cougar and Panther Aliens Kenner Tribute figures are price at $41.99 and are set to release in December 2021. Pre-orders are live right here, and keep your eyes peeled for more Xenomorph terror as it comes.
Binghamton, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Art Comes To Life On Beautiful Display At Luma Festival In Binghamton

If you love art, and want to see it displayed on buildings and come to life, the 2021 Luma Festival in Binghamton is worth the drive for you. The Luma festival transforms Binghamton into an immersive outdoor art gallery for the only U.S. festival focusing on projection mapping. "Using powerful projectors and 3D animation, we create the illusion that enormous structures are transforming as if by magic. The light overpowers the surface and the effect seems real."
MusicThe Portland Mercury

This Week's Comics: Bugs Are Your Friends, Cheerleading Will Save Your Life, and the Ghosts of Superheroes Await You

Every time I walk out onto my balcony, I wonder, how did all these centipedes get up here?. I live in an apartment that’s several stories up off the ground, though not high enough that my view is anything other than the vinyl siding of my neighbor. I’ve planted a couple of plants in containers so that I have something nicer to look at, and every time I water the honeysuckle, creepy little brown bugs slither up out of the soil. How’d they get there? Did a bird drop them off? Did they come with the plants? Do they like living in a little bucket, and how long will it be before they take an interest in coming inside the house?
Visual Artweddingstylemagazine.com

ART COMES TO LIFE AT CHATEAU DE VILLETTE

Inspired by Jean-Honoré Fragonard’s 18th-century oil painting, “The Swing,” this wedding editorial shoot combines late-Baroque luxury with modern detailing. An elegant table scape is set in the majestic Orangery of Château de Villette – a 17th-century château that simply oozes French luxury and opulence. From the garden-inspired florals to the hand-dyed silk linens, every element of this design palette was intentionally selected to complement the depth and lavishness seen in Fragonard’s painting.
Visual Arthypebeast.com

"Listen to the Solitude" in Meguru Yamaguchi’s Latest Solo Exhibition

Sculptural paintings inspired by flows of energy. Meguru Yamaguchi is the New York City-based artist best known for his sculptural paintings portraying unruly brushstrokes. Meguru recently launched two concurrent solo exhibitions in Tokyo under the singular title, “Listen to the Solitude.” For both shows, the artist displays a selection of new three-dimensional pieces that are inspired by the “dynamics of solar prominence,” meditative states and the flow of energy inside the human body. “The main theme of this entire show is the flow of the energy that is channeled inside me, onto this earth and universally,” said the artist to HYPEBEAST.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Phasmophobia's new Exposition update brings new ghosts and equipment

Phasmophobia's latest update, Exposition, is now available. The new content features "new and improved" equipment, which includes the DOTS projector, and two additional ghosts, "the newly discovered Myling and Goryo". "While you've been gone, we've taken the time to upgrade all of your gear," begins the Steam description of Update...
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Skateboarding Legend Andrew Reynolds Reveals His Newest Vans Collection

In the world of skateboarding, Andrew Reynolds has become a household name, and to kick off the month of September 2021, he’s releasing his very own Skate Classics footwear assemblage with Vans. A trio of half pipe-ready models are included in this collection: the Reynolds Skate Old Skool, Skate Half Cab 92, and the Skate Sk8-Hi, all of which are crafted with premium materials for both comfort and durability.
Michigan Statepct.edu

Life, death explored in Michigan artist’s mixed media art

“Into the Void,” an artist’s exploration of the human figure and life and death, is the first offering of The Gallery at Penn College’s 16th season. The solo exhibition of Michigan artist Michael Reedy’s drawings and mixed media artwork runs through Oct. 8. An artist’s talk is set for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, in the gallery, located on the third floor of the Madigan Library at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy