Aaron Johnson’s Ghost-Like Art Comes to Life in a New Case Studyo Collaboration

Every time I walk out onto my balcony, I wonder, how did all these centipedes get up here?. I live in an apartment that’s several stories up off the ground, though not high enough that my view is anything other than the vinyl siding of my neighbor. I’ve planted a couple of plants in containers so that I have something nicer to look at, and every time I water the honeysuckle, creepy little brown bugs slither up out of the soil. How’d they get there? Did a bird drop them off? Did they come with the plants? Do they like living in a little bucket, and how long will it be before they take an interest in coming inside the house?