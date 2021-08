With the $20.4M opening of Universal/MGM/Monkeypaw’s Candyman, director Nia DaCosta becomes the first Black female director to debut a movie in the No. 1 weekend spot at the domestic box office. At the same time, Candyman marks the second-highest grossing 3-day domestic weekend B.O. opening for a Black female director; that record owned by Ava DuVernay and her Disney movie A Wrinkle In Time which debuted in the No. 2 spot over the weekend of March 9-11, 2018 to $33.1M behind the fourth weekend of Black Panther which slotted No. 1 with $40.8M. DuVernay was the first Black female director to helm a $100M+...