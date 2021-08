One of the best parts of this stretch run for the Yankees has been watching the impact of the next-men-up. In this case, Andrew Velazquez and Tyler Wade are the latest players to step up and contribute to wins with the regulars on the Injured List. Everyone loves the hometown kid or homegrown prospect who had to pay his dues, but all feel-good stories must come to an end at some point. And for Velazquez and Wade, that time is sooner rather than later.