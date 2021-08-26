Cancel
Explainer: What is ISIS-K?

By Jim Sciutto, Tim Lister, CNN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is ISIS-K? ISIS-Khorasan is a branch of the terror group that first emerged in Syria and Iraq. While the affiliates share an ideology and tactics, the depth of their relationship with regards to organization and command and control has never been entirely established. Who are the people in ISIS-K?

Middle EastFOXBusiness

Who is funding ISIS-K, terror group behind the Kabul airport attack?

An offshoot of the Islamic State accused of orchestrating the deadly suicide attack outside the Kabul airport this week emerged six years ago, despite U.S.-led military efforts to squelch the group – and it has rapidly transformed into a dangerous global terror threat. The group, known as Islamic State Khorasan...
WorldWashington Times

U.N.: Taliban ally Haqqani Network often carried out Kabul attacks claimed by ISIS-K

The Islamic State-Khorasan, the Afghanistan-embedded terrorist group blamed for the Aug. 26 murders of 13 U.S. troops at the Kabul airport, has maintained a “tactical accommodation” with the Haqqani Network, which previously carried out mass killings in the capital, says a United Nations report. The report said that ISIS-K lacked...
PoliticsTelegraph

Who are Isis-K, and what is their relationship with the Taliban?

Coordinated suicide bomb blasts at Kabul airport on Thursday have left at least 170 dead and many more injured. Isis-K has claimed responsibility for the attack, which targeted US troops and Afghans attempting to secure the last remaining places on military evacuation flights out of the country. On Friday, the...
Politicsdistrictchronicles.com

What Is the Difference Between ISIS and ISIS-K? Here’s What We Know

Ever since the U.S. military formally withdrew from Afghanistan, there have been questions about the region’s stability. The Taliban, who now control the nation, are known for their brutality and governing decisions that include the strict imposing of their take on Sharia law, a set of rules that align with the Islamic faith.
Politicswmleader.com

Who are ISIS-K? What to know about the Afghan terrorist group

Thursday’s deadly twin bomb blasts outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, immediately focused attention on the local affiliate of the ISIS terror group, known as ISIS-K, which reportedly claimed responsibility for the carnage. Just two days ago, President Biden warned that “every day we’re on the ground is another day...
Public Safetyoutdoorchannelplus.com

Who IS ISIS-K?

Who is responsible for the complex bombings at the Kabul Airport which killed Multiple US Marines and soldiers?. Who is ISIS-K, the ISIS affiliate which has claimed responsibility for the complex bombing attack on US servicemen and Afghan civilians at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan? Reports indicate two bombs were detonated on Thursday, 26th of August 2021. One was detonated at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport and another at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. These explosions claimed the lives of multiple US Marines and soldiers. A large number of Afghan civilians were also wounded along with US servicemen and Taliban guards. So, who is responsible for this attack?
WorldQuad Cities Onlines

Afghanistan: Who are ISIS-K ?

Islamic State suicide bombers attacked crowds of people gathered Thursday (August 26) outside Kabul airport, killing dozens including 13 US troops. President Joe Biden vowed to hunt down those responsible. Biden said he had ordered the Pentagon to plan how to strike ISIS-K. Who are ISIS-K?
PoliticsPosted by
Shore News Network

Who fund ISIS-K? Here’s what the Treasury Department thinks

The ISIS affiliate group in Afghanistan has largely amassed funding with the help of global terrorist financing networks and its main sponsor, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, according to Treasury Department memos reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation. ISIS-Khorasan, or ISIS-K, took responsibility for an explosion outside...
Denver, COKDVR.com

What is ISIS-K? US, Taliban, have common enemy

DENVER (KDVR) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds at Kabul’s airport Thursday, killing at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, according to U.S. and Afghan officials. The terrorist group ISIS-K is claiming responsibility for the attack. ISIS-K is an Afghanistan-based breakaway of the Islamic State that emerged...

