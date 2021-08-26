Explainer: What is ISIS-K?

Who is responsible for the complex bombings at the Kabul Airport which killed Multiple US Marines and soldiers?. Who is ISIS-K, the ISIS affiliate which has claimed responsibility for the complex bombing attack on US servicemen and Afghan civilians at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan? Reports indicate two bombs were detonated on Thursday, 26th of August 2021. One was detonated at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport and another at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. These explosions claimed the lives of multiple US Marines and soldiers. A large number of Afghan civilians were also wounded along with US servicemen and Taliban guards. So, who is responsible for this attack?