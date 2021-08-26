Cancel
Illinois has new COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates. Here’s how they’ll work.

By Lisa Schencker, Chicago Tribune
A 73-year-old man wears a mask while waiting for the bus in Chicago's Near North neighborhood on Aug. 22, 2021. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune

With COVID-19 cases rising and hospital beds filling up, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates Thursday.

Here’s who will be affected and how they’ll work:

Q: Who has to get vaccinated in Illinois now?

A: Those included in the new vaccine mandates include all prekindergarten through 12th grade teachers and staff, higher education personnel, higher education students and health care workers in settings such as hospitals, nursing homes, physicians’ offices and urgent care centers.

Q: By when do those groups have to get vaccinated?

A: Starting Sept. 5, people in those groups who have not received their first dose of vaccine will be required to undergo COVID-19 testing at least weekly. The Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education may require more frequent testing in some cases, such as if there are outbreaks.

Second doses of the vaccines must be received within 30 days of first doses.

Q: What happens if people in those groups don’t want to get vaccinated or tested?

A: Those people will not be allowed to enter health care or educational facilities.

Q: Who has to wear masks now?

A: Everyone 2 and older will have to wear masks when indoors starting Monday. Masks will not be required outdoors, but are encouraged in crowded outdoor settings such as festivals and concerts.

Q: Weren’t health care facilities already requiring workers to be vaccinated?

A: Most of the large Chicago-area health systems have already announced vaccine mandates for their workers. But those systems don’t cover all health care facilities in the area.

Q: Who else is required to get vaccinated in Illinois?

A: Pritzker previously announced that state workers at congregate facilities, such as prisons and veterans homes, would have to get vaccinated by Oct. 4. City of Chicago workers also have to get vaccinated by Oct. 15, under a plan announced this week by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, as do Cook County workers.

Q: Why is Pritzker issuing vaccine mandates now? Why is Illinois returning to an indoor mask mandate?

A: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are again rising because of the highly contagious delta variant and the number of people who are still not vaccinated. In southern and east central Illinois, fewer than half of residents are fully vaccinated. Over the last week, southern Illinois hospitals have averaged 3% ICU bed availability, Pritzker said Thursday.

From January through July, 96% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois have been among unvaccinated people, Pritzker said.

As of Thursday, about 59% of Illinois residents were fully vaccinated, and about 76% had received at least one dose.

Over the past week, the state has averaged 3,657 new cases a day — a significant jump since early July when the state was consistently averaging fewer than 1,000 cases a day.

The case positivity rate — the percentage of cases as a share of total tests — reached a seven-day average of 5.4% as of Tuesday, up from 3.4% a month ago.

As of Wednesday night, there were 2,184 COVID-19 patients in hospital beds, with a seven-day average of 2,080 people hospitalized ― a level not seen since the end of April. As of Wednesday night, 489 COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds, up from 152 a month earlier.

