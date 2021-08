Milad went to Kabul's airport with his wife, three children and documents for a new life in the United States, but left with his hopes in ruins after witnessing a suicide bomber kill dozens around him. "Bodies, flesh and people were thrown into a canal nearby," Milad, who was at the scene of the first blast, told AFP. Milad said he had applied for a visa to the United States, but in the chaos dropped the documents he hoped would help him board a flight with his wife and three children.