Video of Boston Dynamics robots on Mizzou’s campus goes viral on TikTok

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A University of Missouri student’s TikTok video of the school’s four-legged Boston Dynamics robots going for a walk has gone viral. The university purchased them for its College of Engineering. They are seen in the video from sophomore Mary Hennessey walking next to students. The audio underneath the video is from American Horror Story. Actress Sarah Paulson can be heard screaming, “Help! The killer is escaping!” from AHS’ second season Asylum.