Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Video of Boston Dynamics robots on Mizzou’s campus goes viral on TikTok

By Monica Ryan
Ozarks First.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. – A University of Missouri student’s TikTok video of the school’s four-legged Boston Dynamics robots going for a walk has gone viral. The university purchased them for its College of Engineering. They are seen in the video from sophomore Mary Hennessey walking next to students. The audio underneath the video is from American Horror Story. Actress Sarah Paulson can be heard screaming, “Help! The killer is escaping!” from AHS’ second season Asylum.

www.ozarksfirst.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miz
Person
Sarah Paulson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mizzou#Boston Dynamics#Robots#American Horror Story#Ahs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department announced Monday that it’s investigating five Republican-led states that have banned mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights sent letters to education chiefs in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy