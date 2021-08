The Philadelphia Flyers will enter the 2021-22 season with potentially their best collection of American-born talent in franchise history. As part of an offseason roster overhaul, general manager Chuck Fletcher acquired Cam Atkinson, Keith Yandle, and Nate Thompson to play with fellow Americans James van Riemsdyk, Kevin Hayes, Joel Farabee, and Justin Braun. The seven skaters are all expected to make contributions as regulars in the Flyers’ lineup this season, and many of them have played with or against each other having come up through the same ranks of USA Hockey.