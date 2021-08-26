More Rain Needed in South America

Since the start of 2021, the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains have battled persistent and slowly worsening drought conditions. Widespread severe and extreme drought are now present throughout the region, with some exceptional drought – the highest classification – noted in areas of central North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. According to data from WeatherTrends360, year-to-date statewide rainfall in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota has trended the least – or driest – in at least the last 30 years. Iowa has trended the second driest for the same time frame. August has finally brought some much sought-after rain to the region, but while monthly rainfall could end up being close to normal for these states, long-term drought will likely persist until a period of extended rainfall reaches the region.