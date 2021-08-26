Cancel
Environment

More Rain Needed in South America

By John Baranick
Cover picture for the articleA front moved from northern Argentina into southern Brazil this past weekend. It became active this week and rainfall amounts have generally been quite good. Far northeastern Argentina and the state of Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil have seen a general 25 to 100 millimeters (1 to 4 inches). With much of the winter wheat crop getting toward or into reproduction, the rainfall could not have come at a better time as it has been markedly dry during the winter.

EnvironmentAgriculture Online

More rain for the northern Plains

Since the start of 2021, the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains have battled persistent and slowly worsening drought conditions. Widespread severe and extreme drought are now present throughout the region, with some exceptional drought – the highest classification – noted in areas of central North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. According to data from WeatherTrends360, year-to-date statewide rainfall in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota has trended the least – or driest – in at least the last 30 years. Iowa has trended the second driest for the same time frame. August has finally brought some much sought-after rain to the region, but while monthly rainfall could end up being close to normal for these states, long-term drought will likely persist until a period of extended rainfall reaches the region.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Meet the New Face of DTN Weather

Those of you who frequently read our weather pages or watch the Daily Market Weather video have been seeing a new face in those areas the past few weeks. As you've probably read by now, DTN's long-time Senior Ag Meteorologist, Bryce Anderson, stepped away from the weather desk in June to spend more time traveling, hiking and enjoying the grandchildren he and wife, Eleanor, have around them. Our earlier story on that is here https://www.dtnpf.com/…
Agriculturedtnpf.com

More New Crop Corn Sold Than Ever Before

Over the past month we have seen a flurry of new crop U.S. soybean sales to China as they start stepping up to the plate with our prices quite competitive and as a hedge in case things go south with the forthcoming Brazilian soybean crop which will start to be seeded the middle of next month.

