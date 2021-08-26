More Rain Needed in South America
A front moved from northern Argentina into southern Brazil this past weekend. It became active this week and rainfall amounts have generally been quite good. Far northeastern Argentina and the state of Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil have seen a general 25 to 100 millimeters (1 to 4 inches). With much of the winter wheat crop getting toward or into reproduction, the rainfall could not have come at a better time as it has been markedly dry during the winter.www.dtnpf.com
