Some Bills players are ready to throw away everything because of Covid

It’s amazing what a fine can do to sway an NFL player’s mind into doing the right thing. It could be remembered that the pair of Buffalo Bills receivers in Isaiah McKenzie and Cole Beasley was fined by the league for violating the NFL’s protocol for COVID-19 safety measures. The two were caught not wearing masks inside the Bills’ facility and while Beasley has not changed his tune one bit (and it doesn’t seem he will ever subscribe to the idea wholeheartedly) McKenzie is now in Team Vaxxed after getting jabbed on Saturday.