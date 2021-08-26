Rite Aid Announces Back to School COVID-19 Testing Program
SARATOGA — Rite Aid and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), together with BioReference Laboratories, Inc., announced on Aug. 26 a ‘Back to School’ COVID-19 testing program offering students at New York State public schools the opportunity for free COVID-19 testing prior to or at the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Students will be tested using highly accurate RT-PCR laboratory-based COVID-19 tests.saratogatodaynewspaper.com
