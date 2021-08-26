If you love to spend time outdoors, New Mexico is the ultimate playground. There are all types of terrain to explore from high mountains to gypsum sand dunes. When you want to get onto the water, the opportunities are endless. Fenton Lake, located in the Jemez Mountains, is a lake that is lesser-known and quieter than others in the state. However, for kayaking enthusiasts, this is the place to be during the warm months of the year.

Fenton Lake is located 7,650 feet above sea level in the gorgeous Fenton Lake State Park. While certainly not the largest lake in New Mexico, Fenton Lake provides 37-acres of lake surface, giving you ample space to explore.

This lake attracts all types of outdoor enthusiasts, particularly fishermen. Fenton Lake State Park is home to large trout and you definitely will not want to forget your pole when you visit.

Whether you want to fish or explore the lake's surface, a kayak is one of the best forms of transportation.

No gas-powered boats are allowed in this lake. This helps you have a quiet, peaceful experience on the water.

Bring a group of friends or explore by yourself, but make your kayaking adventure an entire day trip experience. A little fresh air will do everyone some good.

After you’ve ventured all around the lake, make sure to spend some time on the shore.

There are several hiking trails, picnic areas, and a campground for you to enjoy. You certainly will not be bored.

No matter where you go or what you choose to do in this state park in New Mexico, the area is awe-inspiring.

To learn more about Fenton Lake State Park in New Mexico, click here .

Have you ever kayaked in Fenton Lake State Park? Or have you spent the day fishing in this area? If so, we’d love to hear all about your experiences in this stunning state park in New Mexico. Please share your experiences with us in the comments!

The post One Of The Best Kayaking Lakes In New Mexico Is One You May Never Have Heard Of appeared first on Only In Your State .