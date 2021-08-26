Jadeveon Clowney: Browns “got it going on here”

BEREA, Ohio — Jadeveon Clowney looked fresh and fast in practice Thursday after getting some time off over the past few weeks to rest. “Yeah, feel pretty good,’’ he said during his podium interview. “Getting ready to go. Part of camp, stuff happens. Have to take care of what you have to to get ready for the long season. That was the goal, not to come out here and hurt nothing. If something happened, a little strain or something, take care of it now so that it won’t linger later on.’’