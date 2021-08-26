Cancel
NFL

Jadeveon Clowney: Browns “got it going on here”

By Daryl Ruiter
92.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

Jadeveon Clowney’s perception of the Browns has been reshaped, and he’s not been shy about telling the younger players just how good they’ve got it in Cleveland.

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

