Ravens WR Sammy Watkins’ injury not ‘serious’; QB Trace McSorley resumes throwing

By Jacob Calvin Meyer, Baltimore Sun
Posted by 
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins catches a pass during the second day of training camp last month. Watkins is not dealing with a serious injury, coach John Harbaugh said Thursday. Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun

Two weeks ago, Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins was dominating training camp practices and was one of the team’s only projected starting wideouts without an injury.

Now, Watkins is also dealing with an injury and has missed the past four practices. However, coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Watkins, 28, is “OK” and what’s kept him out of practice this week is “not a serious injury.”

“We’re just trying to rest some things that he’s dealing with that are normal camp things,” Harbaugh said. “We felt like it wasn’t really worth it at this point and it’s better to get him 100%. Like he says, you’re never 100%, but we’re going to try to get him as close as we can.”

Watkins, who previously played for the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Ravens this season as a free agent, has a lengthy injury history, missing an average of five games per season over the past five years. Last year, Watkins played in 10 regular-season games for Kansas City, catching 37 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns.

While his status for Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders is unknown, Watkins has shined in his season openers the past two seasons with Kansas City. In 2019, Watkins caught nine passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns, while he opened up the 2020 campaign with seven receptions for 82 yards and a score.

The team’s wide receiver corps has been thin at practice again this week, with Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (hamstring), Rashod Bateman (groin) and Miles Boykin (hamstring) also sidelined. However, Deon Cain, who the Ravens signed this offseason, was back at practice Thursday after a two-week absence.

McSorley back to throwing

Quarterback Trace McSorley, who has been out with a back injury since the Ravens’ first preseason game Aug. 14, has resumed throwing, Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh added that the third-year backup could be healthy enough to return early in September.

“He’s doing well,” Harbaugh said. “He probably would be ready to some degree early in the season, first week even possibly to play or second week.”

Before his injury, which he suffered picking up a box at his home the day before starting the team’s preseason contest against New Orleans, McSorley was battling with Tyler Huntley for the backup job behind Lamar Jackson.

The former Penn State signal-caller was still sidelined for Thursday’s practice, though, along with 16 other Ravens. Fullback Patrick Ricard, running back Justice Hill, tight end Nick Boyle, defensive end Derek Wolfe, outside linebacker Justin Houston, cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Marlon Humphrey and safety Chuck Clark also missed practice.

