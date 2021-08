The forthcoming 1Password 8 for Mac is now in beta, but instead of a regular Mac app, it uses the resource-intensive Electron system — and users are objecting. Agilebits, the developer behind password management app 1Password, has decided to move its macOS app to Electron. It's part of a plan to make the forthcoming 1Password 8 use the same codebase across all platforms, meaning all features are on every device. But it has caused consternation among Mac users.