Saints Row: The Third Remastered is available for free on the Epic Games Store

Hot on the heels of the announcement of the Saints Row reboot at Gamescom 2021, Epic Games has announced that Saints Row: The Third Remastered is currently available for free. To coincide with the announcement of the new Saints Row Reboot, Saints Row: The Third Remastered will be available for free on the Epic Games Store until the 2nd of September, when it, along with Automachef, will be replaced by Yoku’s Island Express, which will be available to download until the 9th of September.