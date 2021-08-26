Cancel
KMOX News Radio

Missouri uncovers cases of alleged election fraud in 2020 election

By Sam Masterson
 4 days ago

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced an investigation discovered two individuals who allegedly voted more than once in the 2020 general elections.

Saint Louis, MO
All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

Related
Jefferson City, MOksgf.com

Ashcroft Finds Double-Voting In 2020 Election

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says two people voted at least twice during the 2020 general election. Ashcroft’s office on Thursday said an investigation found two people voted in person in St. Charles County and sent in mail-in ballots to Florida. He says...
ElectionsJournal Review

The real fraud around elections

For the 95 years between the 15th Amendment and the 1965 Voting Rights Act, it seemed reasonable and right to many Americans to enact “poll taxes, literacy tests, and other bureaucratic obstacles” (ourdocuments.gov) to prevent Black, Native and other races from voting. That seems worth weighing at present. Since January...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan Republicans launching petition drive to require IDs for voting

Lansing — Michigan Republicans unveiled Monday a petition campaign to try to impose new identification requirements for voters and go around Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to put the policies into law. A committee called Secure MI Vote turned in its proposed petition language to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's department,...
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

OPINION: Finding election fraud where the Cyber Ninjas failed

Perhaps they were too busy examining ballots for bamboo shoots to see where the voter illegality really was. Turns out, it was smack dab under their Cyber Ninja noses, and yet somehow they failed to slink in and discover that Arizona audit moneyman Patrick Byrne had illegally registered to vote in Park City, Utah.
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Attorneys who alleged election fraud in Michigan order to pay legal fees

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal judge is ordering attorneys who brought a lawsuit alleging election fraud to pay Michigan and Detroit’s legal fees in defending themselves. U.S. District Judge Linda Parker issued sanctions against nine attorneys on Wednesday who were involved in the lawsuit filed on behalf of John King. The attorneys alleged widespread fraud in the 2020 elections across Michigan and specifically in the city of Detroit.
ElectionsMontana Standard

Election fraud circus

Six Montana legislators — Theresa Manzella, Paul Fielder, Brad Tschida, Steve Galloway, Bob Phalen and Jerry Schillinger – traveled to South Dakota for an election fraud conference held by millionaire conspiracy-theorist Mike Lindell. Predictably, the conference was a complete circus. Lindell’s own experts dismissed his so-called evidence, while he ranted...
Douglas County, GADouglas County Sentinel

State elections board dismisses allegations against Godwin

The State Board of Elections voted last week to dismiss allegations that Douglas County Coroner Renee Godwin committed campaign violations during her 2020 reelection bid. Three complaints aimed at Godwin were investigated by the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. The investigators found no evidence to substantiate any of the allegations, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s Office told the Sentinel.
Presidential ElectionBBC

US judge reprimands Trump election fraud lawyers

A US judge has issued a blistering ruling against prominent lawyers who represented Donald Trump after his 2020 presidential election defeat. US District Judge Linda Parker described a lawsuit filed in Michigan by Mr Trump's counsel as a "profound abuse of the judicial process". Her 110-page ruling, issued Wednesday, sanctioned...
Arizona StateABC 15 News

Arizona election audit causes Republican rift

The imminent release of a partisan audit into the 2020 election results in Arizona – authorized in March by the GOP state Senate – has pitted elected Republicans against each other. Stephen Richter was elected in 2020 to help oversee elections in Maricopa County – the state's largest. "They started...
Miami, FLMiami Herald

DeSantis’ COVID fall out; Tiffany Carr payback; Election fraud plea deal

It’s Monday, Aug. 30, and another school week begins as the politics of COVID has started to shift. Gov. Ron DeSantis found himself on the losing side of the lawsuit against mask mandates on Friday. The ruling is likely to take effect on Tuesday, but it may have marked the turning point in the politics of the coronavirus.
Wisconsin StateMSNBC

Wisconsin GOP wants taxpayers to finance unneeded election 'audit'

It's been nearly 10 months since President Joe Biden narrowly won the state of Wisconsin — a victory that was bolstered by a Republican-requested recount — and there's still no evidence of electoral impropriety. But GOP officials in the state aren't just looking for evidence to substantiate the party's election...
Stark County, OHSandusky Register

Dominion dismissed from voting machine lawsuit

COLUMBUS — A Stark County judge dismissed Dominion Voter Systems on Friday as party to a lawsuit filed by a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit seeking to reverse the county’s procurement of the company’s machines. The lawsuit, filed in May by Look Ahead America LLC, steers clear of any explicit allegation that...

