Chandler, AZ

Chandler building's roof collapses after explosion

Posted by 
12 News
12 News
 4 days ago

Four people have been injured after a roof has collapsed in Chandler.

The Chandler Fire Department is responding to a fire at Platinum Printing near the 4900 block of West Ray Road, where they are assessing the north part of the parking lot for a possible gas leak.

There have been 20-30 homes and 15 businesses evacuated, including a kindergarten that relocated the students to a nearby preschool -- parents have been contacted. The Chandler Sunset Library, located near the site of the explosion, has been temporarily closed as well.

The victims have been transported to the hospital with primarily burn injuries and are in serious to critical condition, according to Keith Welch, a battalion chief with the Chandler Fire Department.

Sky 12 was over the scene this morning.

Please check back with 12 News shortly as we continue to monitor this developing story.

