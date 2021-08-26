Warrick Dunn, NFL alumni launch program to fight COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

If the Atlanta Falcons come up short in the upcoming NFL season, it won’t be because of an outbreak of COVID-19 on the team. The Falcons, who had five players on the reserve/COVID-19 list at the start of training camp and were one of two teams to have a COVID-19 outbreak this preseason, are fully vaccinated, the team told ESPN. It is believed Atlanta is the first NFL team to have 100% of its players — who are strongly encouraged but not required to receive the vaccine — fully vaccinated. Unlike players, all NFL coaches, front-office executives, equipment managers and scouts are required to get the jab.