Forty of Milwaukee Public Schools' 152 schools started classes Monday. By the end of the day, they had reported 13 cases of COVID-19, which was up to 53 by Thursday. The cases were detected too early to have been contracted at school — doctors typically recommend getting tested for COVID-19 three to five days after possible exposure, as earlier tests usually won't catch it — but point to a trend that will be repeated as most Wisconsin school districts start classes after Sept. 2.