Mountainburg community to benefit from nearly $11K in funding awarded to fire department

Mountainburg, Graphic, Chester, Locke and Turner residents will soon benefit from a grant provided to Crawford County Rural Fire District (CCRFD) 3.

The Mountainburg based fire department was named a 2021 grant recipient by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

CCRFD 3 Fire Chief Robert Dean said Mountainburg and surrounding rural communities will be safer than ever thanks to $10,789 in funding recently awarded to the department.

According to Chief Dean, the grant money will be used to purchase air quality monitoring equipment for Crawford County Rural Fire District 3, which will ensure the communities it serves are better prepared for emergencies.

“We’re so thankful for the support from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs restaurant,” said Dean. “The air monitoring equipment will help us take clean air samples before we remove our respiratory protection equipment and will allow us to monitor air quality when called to carbon monoxide alarms.”

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded a total of $2.5 million in life-saving equipment to 118 public safety organizations across the country during the most recent grant application period.

To donate or learn more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, visit this website .