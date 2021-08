Video, Audio, Photos & Remarks As Prepared: Governor Hochul Delivers a Virtual Address to the People of New York State. Governor Hochul began by saying, "On a cold January day nearly seven years ago, I took the oath of office to become your Lieutenant Governor. I am humbled that the people of New York twice put their faith in me to fill this role, which required me to be prepared, if necessary, to serve as your Governor. And now, that day has come."