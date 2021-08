The Old Guard was a massive hit for Netflix in 2020, breaking multiple records and becoming one of the streamer's most popular original films to date, so it's no surprise that a sequel is on the way. While the sequel has been in development for a while, Netflix revealed on Thursday that the project is officially moving forward, albeit with a new director at the helm. Gina Prince-Bythewood is stepping down as director of The Old Guard 2, though she'll be staying on as a producer of the next film. Netflix and Skydance have hired Victoria Mahoney as director of the sequel. Greg Rucka, who created the comic book with Leandro Fernandez, is returning to pen the screenplay.