Sudie Crouch: Anticipating a day of wallowing

Katie Crouch is the guest. Her latest novel Embassy Wife is out now from Farrar, Straus and Giroux. Katie Crouch: Honestly, in every single novel—I guess it’s my fourth literary novel—it always solves itself. It comes to the subconscious. If I do the work of really knowing these characters and really giving them human needs and things that they want, then the story solves itself at the end. I’ve been comparing it recently—I teach creative writing—to songwriting. We’ll listen to pop songs, stanza refrain, stanza refrain, and then there’s the bridge. And the bridge, that’s where your novel has to really sing. It has to either be plot, like something surprising happens, or maybe you bring a new character or you change point of view. If you don’t have a perfectly plotted novel, that’s okay. If you just do something really amazing there, you have a really good bridge, people aren’t going to notice.