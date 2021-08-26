Expanded offerings at Clinton County History Center gift shop include “Wilmington College, Celebrating 150 Years”
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center’s gift shop recently expanded their local book offerings. Wilmington College’s “Wilmington College, Celebrating 150 Years” book is now available for purchase at the Center, located at 149 E. Locust St. The 200-page, coffee table-style book published this summer offers the first comprehensive history of Wilmington College in more than six decades.www.wnewsj.com
