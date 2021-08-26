Guy Fieri cook meals for firefighters in NorCal, including firefighters from LA

Celebrity chef and "Mayor of Flavortown" Guy Fieri paid a visit to firefighters on the frontlines of a wildfire in Northern California on Wednesday.

Fieri and his crew fed firefighters battling the Dixie Fire, lifting spirits with delicious, fresh-cooked meals.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters are in the region to help in the firefighting efforts, and they received some of Fieri's hospitality as well.

"FFs assigned to the #DixieFire received a heartfelt home cooked meal courtesy of @GuyFieri. Guy brought his truck, team & all the fixings to show his appreciation to everyone working on this incident. Thanks for the delicious meal, Guy!" L.A. County Fire Department posted on Twitter.

The San Jose Fire Department tweeted photos of celebrity chef Guy Fieri and its firefighters at the Dixie fire's base camp at the Lassen County Fairgrounds in Susanville.

Fieri, known for providing meals to first responders, was serving up food at the Dixie Fire base camp.

The Dixie Fire has burned more than 735,000 acres in Butte, Plumas and three other counties, drawing firefighters from across the state to help.

