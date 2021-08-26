Visit Modesto named finalist in for National Tourism Award
Visit Modesto named finalist in for National Tourism Award. Modesto CA, August 18, 2021: The U.S. Travel Association named Visit Modesto as one of three finalists to receive a Destiny Award for Destination and Product Development Category. This award goes to Destination Marketing Organizations that created, during the height of the pandemic, outdoor and social-distancing friendly attractions. Visit Modesto was named a finalist for the Almond Blossom Cruise that was able to accommodate residents and visitors safely.www.modestoview.com
