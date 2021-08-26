Cancel
Modesto, CA

Visit Modesto named finalist in for National Tourism Award

By Guest ViewCrew
ModestoView
ModestoView
 4 days ago
Visit Modesto named finalist in for National Tourism Award. Modesto CA, August 18, 2021: The U.S. Travel Association named Visit Modesto as one of three finalists to receive a Destiny Award for Destination and Product Development Category. This award goes to Destination Marketing Organizations that created, during the height of the pandemic, outdoor and social-distancing friendly attractions. Visit Modesto was named a finalist for the Almond Blossom Cruise that was able to accommodate residents and visitors safely.

ModestoView

ModestoView

Modesto, CA
Celebrating over 20 years of serving civic pride daily, ModestoView is the largest independent monthly magazine in Central California.

 http://www.modestoview.com
