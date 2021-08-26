Visit Modesto named finalist in for National Tourism Award

Happy August and Graffiti Summer Modesto! For all of my fellow Downey High students and graduates, we have an especially close connection to this celebration, as film director George Lucas is an alumni. His 1962 film titled “American Graffiti” was inspired by his own experiences in Modesto. This PG rated movie is most fun to watch as a family and try to pick up Modesto references such as Gallo Winery, Ramona Avenue, and the “J.C.” In the spirit of Graffiti Summer, all are welcome to attend the Graffiti Night Parade on August 20th at 5:30pm and the 2021 American Graffiti Festival & Car Show on August 21st from 10am-4pm. For more information on these events and others this month, feel free to visit the event calendar tab on www.modestoview.com<www.modestoview.com/>.