San Angelo Health Dept. confirms two COVID-19-related deaths Thursday

FOX West Texas
 4 days ago
The San Angelo Health Department confirmed two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County Thursday.

According to a release from the City of San Angelo, the patients were a woman in her 70s from Sutton County and a man in his 70s from Tom Green County. Both were fully vaccinated, according to the COSA release.

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 350 - 225 from Tom Green County and 125 from other counties.

