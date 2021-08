A former Conservative international development minister has criticised Afghans for “queuing at the airport” in Kabul to flee the Taliban.Tory MP Sir Desmond Swayne challenged Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer if he would flee his country if the UK were overthrown by a “wicked and brutal regime”.New Forest West MP Sir Desmond asked: “Were the government of this kingdom to be overthrown by a wicked and brutal regime, I venture that he would want a leading role in the resistance, he wouldn’t be queuing at the airport would he?”While some MPs shouted “disgrace” at Sir Desmond’s remarks, while the...