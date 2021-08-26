Cancel
TV Series

Watch Netflix's Chicago Party Aunt trailer

Primetimer
 4 days ago
Lauren Ash and RuPaul star in the adult animated series based on the popular Twitter account about an aunt whose motto is: "If life gives you lemons, turn that sh*t into Mike’s Hard Lemonade." Chicago Party Aunt premieres Sept. 17.

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

