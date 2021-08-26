T-Mobile’s Use of Rimini Street Support for Its SAP Applications Helps Enable Competitive Differentiation and Enhanced Customer Experiences

T-Mobile US Inc., the Bellevue, Washington-based American wireless data carrier, majority-owned by German telecom giant Deutsche Telecom, said late on Friday that an ongoing probe into a latest breach of its server, hackers responsible in which had initially claimed to have compromised as many as 100 million users’ personal data and asked for 6 Bitcoin as ransom for 30 million users’ data adding the remainders were sold privately, could have accessed critical personal information of an additional 5.3 million customers, totalling the tally of entire casualties to more than 53 million.