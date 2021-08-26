Aderant Handshake Now for Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has announced the general availability of its Azure Government Top Secret, in the company’s bid to gain more government contracts. Government contracts are some of the most lucrative contracts for tech companies, including cloud providers. Needless to say, however, combining cloud options with classified and top secret information presents very unique challenges. At one point, Amazon had a clear lead, being the only company to have achieved the Pentagon’s Impact Level 6 certification. Microsoft closed that gap in late 2019, and has been accelerating its efforts to get government cloud contracts ever since.