Aderant Handshake Now for Microsoft Teams

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Combining the Power of Handshake’s KM Toolkit with Microsoft Teams Dramatically Expands Law Firm Collaboration Capabilities. Aderant, a leading global business management software provider for law firms, announced that its Handshake knowledge management (KM) enablement suite now integrates with Microsoft Teams to provide a wide range of Teams Provisioning features for Handshake customers. Law firms using newly released Handshake 3.9.6 can now create teams which extend Microsoft Teams’ innate features to effectively share and control access to information.

Microsoft Teams update eliminates a major productivity killer

Microsoft is working on an update for collaboration platform Teams that aims to minimize unwanted distractions by shielding users from pranksters and scammers. As per a new entry in the company’s product roadmap, Microsoft Teams users will soon receive an alert in the event they receive a call from a suspicious number.

