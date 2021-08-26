Aderant Handshake Now for Microsoft Teams
Combining the Power of Handshake’s KM Toolkit with Microsoft Teams Dramatically Expands Law Firm Collaboration Capabilities. Aderant, a leading global business management software provider for law firms, announced that its Handshake knowledge management (KM) enablement suite now integrates with Microsoft Teams to provide a wide range of Teams Provisioning features for Handshake customers. Law firms using newly released Handshake 3.9.6 can now create teams which extend Microsoft Teams’ innate features to effectively share and control access to information.aithority.com
Comments / 0