Foundation seeks alumni history of Harrison School
Opportunity 1888 Foundation Inc. is seeking to document the histories of the alumni of Harrison School in Tipton. Harrison School, which operated from 1890-1957, was the only school Blacks could attend in Tipton and the surrounding area. Its stone foundation was cut, quarried, and laid by formerly enslaved residents of Tipton and the building still stands in the middle of what was a once vibrant Black community.www.sedaliademocrat.com
