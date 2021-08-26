Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Immunization hesitation is opportunity for COVID variants

By Bill Folsom
Posted by 
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwqFu_0bdn3KSQ00

There is another surge of COVID-19 cases happening in Colorado and across the country.

"The nature of viruses is to replicate as much and as fast as they can," said Microbiologist, Phoebe Lostroh. The Colorado College Associate Professor has spent her career researching and studying viruses. She is not surprised that data shows the current increase of infections is driven by a variant of the original virus.

Lostroh offers expertise along with a personal side to the pandemic. COVID-19 first showed up in Colorado Springs at a club for competitive bridge players. Lostroh is a member of the club. She knew the club members who lost their lives to the virus.

She is also aware of others who caught the virus after they were vaccinated. “I do know people who've been vaccinated and got breakthrough infections and also know people who have had an infection a long time ago, six, eight months ago and now have a breakthrough infection." She says it is important to know that vaccines did not fail. The people she knows suffered less severe illnesses because they were immunized.

She says the large number of people who are not getting vaccinated is a significant factor in the ongoing spread of the virus. Vaccination numbers are well short of what is needed to reach herd immunity.

Herd immunity achieves multiple purposes. First, it protects you and those around you from getting sick. The second part is stopping the cycle of mutation. Large numbers of people without immunizations create opportunities for viruses to mutate. "That allows the virus to sometimes gain new properties that make it more dangerous,” said Lostroh. You see it with the more aggressive COVID Delta variant.

Lostroh says getting vaccinated protects the individual and at the same time helps stop the virus from changing. "Protect ourselves from contributing to that cycle of mutation which can cause the virus to be able to evolve, to be even worse than it is already." Until herd immunity is reached, the likelihood of some form of the COVID virus surging, again and again, is much higher.

“I see this as an opportunity to learn from the past and do better,” said Lostroh. From personal experience, she knows the tragedy of COVID-19. It influences her professional passion for understanding viruses and sharing information on how to stop them.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Vaccines
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Colorado Health
Colorado Springs, CO
Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunizations#Covid#Covid Delta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Worldtheeastcountygazette.com

Israel COVID-19 Study: Natural Immunity Superior to Vaccine Against Delta Variant

A study involving thousands of people in Israel came out with findings that say “people who have been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 and are unvaccinated may have stronger long-term protection than those who have been vaccinated with two Pfizer doses but were never previously infected with the virus.”. However, specialists...
Public Healthfox16.com

COVID-19: Why natural immunity is not enough

(Baptist Health) – If you’ve already had COVID-19, chances are you have some antibodies against the coronavirus. That’s called “natural immunity.” But does it mean that you can skip the vaccine?. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone get a vaccine, even those who’ve already had...
Public HealthPosted by
FITSNews

Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy: It’s Not Just The MAGA ‘Rubes’

One of the most bizarre disconnects in the debate over Covid-19 vaccinations is the perceived hesitancy/ refusal of so-called “MAGA” disciples – i.e. supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump – to get their shots. The debate over this hesitancy/ refusal jumped to a higher energy level on Thursday following the death of Pressley Stutts, a tea party leader from the Palmetto Upstate who passed away after a three-week battle with the delta variant of the virus.
Medical Sciencescitechdaily.com

Delta Variant Is 60% More Contagious Than Original COVID Virus and Can Escape Immunity

The Delta variant is more contagious than original SARS-CoV-2 and better able to escape prior immunity, according to modeling studies of coronavirus variants. Researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health used a computer model to estimate that the Delta variant is around 60 percent more contagious than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and can escape immunity from prior infection roughly half of the time. Compared to Delta, Beta and Gamma are less transmissible but more able to escape immunity. Compared to the original virus, Iota is more fatal to older adults.
Sciencesouthfloridareporter.com

Has The Delta Variant Of SARS-Cov-2 Made Herd Immunity Impossible?

Prof. Andrew Pollard, head of the Oxford Vaccine Group, says that herd immunity is “not a possibility” in light of the spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. Prof. Pollard, who is also the chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, which advises the United Kingdom government, was giving evidence to Members of the House of Commons of the U.K. Parliament.
InternetPosted by
AFP

Facebook says it is helping reduce Covid vaccine 'hesitancy'

Facebook said Wednesday vaccine "hesitancy" is declining in the United States and other countries, and credits its efforts to filter out misinformation and promote authoritative information for helping the trend. In releasing its quarterly transparency report, Facebook said the latest data showed vaccine hesitancy is down by 50 percent among US users of the social network, with significant declines in other countries.
Public HealthPosted by
107 JAMZ

COVID Booster Available For Those With Compromised Immune System

If you or a loved one are fully vaccinated with a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, but have a moderately to severely compromised immune system, you are encouraged to get a COVID-19 booster of the same vaccine. The Louisiana Department of Health and CDC have released a Third Dose Medical Risk Factor Self Attestation Form with immunocompromised conditions to fill out, if interested in getting the COVID booster.
Pharmaceuticalsgeneticliteracyproject.org

How the vaccinated have convinced their hesitant loved ones to get a COVID shot

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. We asked the BuzzFeed Community to share how they convinced the vaccine skeptics in their life to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Here are the responses that could be helpful to you if one of your loved ones still has yet to get the shot:
PharmaceuticalsHolland Sentinel

Letter: COVID-19 immunity just as good as vaccine

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says research has not yet shown how long you are protected from getting COVID-19 again after you recover from COVID-19. Evidence is emerging that people get better protection by being fully vaccinated compared with having had COVID-19. The Cleveland Clinic study was conducted in late 2020 and early 2021, before the emergence of the Delta variant. That organization recommends those who are eligible receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Public Healthhamlethub.com

Third Dose of COVID Vaccine Recommended for Immune Compromised

A third dose of Moderna or Pfizer COVID vaccine is recommended by the CDC for people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems who completed their original two dose series at least 28 days ago. An additional dose is not recommended for any other population at this time. People eligible...
Medical ScienceMedicalXpress

Immune response to SARS-CoV-2 variants investigated

HSE University researchers assessed the effectiveness of the T-cell immune response to 11 variants of SARS-CoV-2. The researchers used their results to develop the T-cell COVID-19 Atlas portal (T-CoV). The findings have been published in Nucleic Acids Research. The continuing emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 mutations allows the virus to spread...

Comments / 5

Community Policy