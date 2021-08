PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of people in Afghanistan are being evacuated to the United States in an effort to rescue them from the Taliban after they took over the country in recent weeks. The Philadelphia region is one of the areas welcoming evacuees and officials are asking for the public’s help. Hundreds of Afghan evacuees landed at Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday and officials expect several hundred more to arrive in the area. There are upward of 75 to 100 agencies taking part in helping resettle the evacuees in an Operation Allies Refuge – PHL. Refugees are also being taken to Joint...