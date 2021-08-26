An Endless Thank You to Tommy Bravo at Ye Old Skull Tattoo in Jackson, Michigan

It looks as though Kanye West has removed Jay-Z's verse from their Donda collaboration track. The song, which ’Ye has played at his two previous Donda listening events, originally featured a lengthy guest feature from Hov. During the listening event tonight (Aug. 26) in Chicago at Soldier Field, however, the song featured a previously unheard verse from DaBaby. Most recently DaBaby has been embroiled in controversy over homophobic comments he made during his performance at Rolling Loud Miami in July. The North Carolina rapper was also present at the event, along with the likes of rocker Marylin Manson, who has been accused of sexual assault by several women this year, and West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
