Toyosi Olusanya chasing Middlesbrough debut against Blackburn

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock could hand a debut to new signing Toyosi Olusanya (Isaac Parkin/PA) (PA Wire)

Middlesbrough striker Toyosi Olusanya will hope for a first taste of action for his new club when they entertain Sky Bet Championship rivals Blackburn on Saturday.

The 23-year-old former Wimbledon frontman, who spent last season with National League Billericay, was an unused substitute for last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Derby a day after completing his switch to the Riverside Stadium and could get his chance back on Teesside.

Boro boss Neil Warnock has stepped up his search for attacking reinforcements after Chuba Akpom’s return on loan to Greek side PAOK while Duncan Watmore is close to fitness following a calf injury.

Midfielder Marcus Tavernier made his first appearance since the opening weekend of the season against Derby after shaking off a hamstring problem, but Marcus Browne and Sammy Ameobi continue to work their way back from knee injuries.

Loan signing Ian Poveda could make his first Blackburn appearance after joining the club earlier this week.

The 21-year-old Leeds frontman, who began his career at Manchester City, will spend the rest of the season at Ewood Park.

Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson, 19, was thrown in at the deep end in Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by West Brom after completing his own temporary move last week.

Ryan Nyambe is working his way back from the slight hamstring injury which kept him out at the weekend, but former Boro keeper Aynsley Pears (back) remains on the sidelines.