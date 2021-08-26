Cancel
Soccer

Stuart Armstrong: Southampton midfielder withdraws from Scotland squad for World Cup qualifiers

SkySports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStuart Armstrong has withdrawn from Scotland's squad for their fixtures over the international break because of a calf injury. It follows confirmation earlier from Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl during a press conference on Thursday that Armstrong has picked up a calf problem, which saw him miss the 8-0 demolition of Newport County in the second round of the League Cup.

