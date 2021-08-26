Stuart Armstrong: Southampton midfielder withdraws from Scotland squad for World Cup qualifiers

Tottenham go into the international break top of the Premier League after Heung-min Son's goal handed them a 1-0 home win over Watford. There were early chances for both sides, but the game was in threat of becoming deadlocked before Son came to the rescue on his 200th Premier League appearance, curling in a wicked free-kick cross that bamboozled the Watford defence and goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann (42), finding the far corner.