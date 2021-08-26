Cancel
Michigan State

Drop the chalk: Michigan motorist wins appeal over tickets

By AP Newsroom
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
A woman fed up with how a Michigan city tracked parking violations has won a major decision from a federal appeals court.

Alison Taylor says Saginaw violated the U.S. Constitution by chalking her car tires and gathering information without a search warrant.

The appeals court agreed, saying an exception claimed by Saginaw doesn't fit.

Saginaw says tire chalking is a signal to motorists that vehicles are being watched in a two-hour parking zone.

The city calls it a “minimal intrusion.”

But attorney Philip Ellison says Saginaw used chalk marks to illegally extract information from Taylor's car.

Taylor received more than a dozen parking tickets.

The lawsuit now will return to a federal court in Michigan.

