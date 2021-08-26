Springfield city workers to receive pandemic hazard pay
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The city of Springfield is rewarding city employees with merit pay for their work during the pandemic. But, there is some controversy behind the issue. Merit pay has already been awarded to all union and non-union employees, which includes Parks, DPW, Police, and garage foreman. Three Springfield city councilors are urging the mayor to distribute merit pay to the other city union workers sooner.www.news10.com
