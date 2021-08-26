Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly close to reaching deal with Manchester City

Cristiano Ronaldo IPA

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo may be close to going to his English "home" but in a way that will break the hearts of the Manchester United faithful.

One day after rumors surfaced that Manchester City could pursue Ronaldo before the transfer window closes on Tuesday, ESPN's Rodrigo Faez, Gabriele Marcotti, and Rob Dawson report that the reigning Premier League champions are "close" to reaching an agreement on what would be a monumental transaction after City manager Pep Guardiola spoke with Ronaldo over the phone on Thursday morning.

ESPN notes Juve want €28 million in a transfer fee for Ronaldo's services even though he's on the final season of his contract. Football insider and CBS Sports personality Fabrizio Romano previously reported Ronaldo's agent had heard similar news and that Juventus will not lose CR7 for nothing before Aug. 31.

The Italian Serie A giants would presumably use the money earned from selling Ronaldo to sign at least one replacement. City, meanwhile, are searching for somebody to take Sergio Aguero's spot but missed out on Tottenham Hotspur striker and England captain Harry Kane after Kane committed himself to Tottenham through at least the end of 2021 on Wednesday.

Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and still widely perceived as one of the world's top goal-scorers even though he'll turn 37 in February. He also previously spent six years with United and will be seen by many in the red portion of Manchester as a massive villain if he signs for City and then helps them thwart his former club's pursuit of the Premier League and Champions League titles.