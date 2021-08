Semi Raradra was a late addition to the Fijian men’s 7s team for the Tokyo Olympic Games, the big man had flown from Europe straight to Japan to join the team as they planned to defend their Olympic gold medal. And that they did, Fiji beat the New Zealand All Blacks in the Tokyo Olympic finals with an outstanding finish as Jerry Tuwai wins his second Olympic gold medal. The Fijian team had several players who had not had any international experience prior to Tokyo, and some returning starts come home like Raradra.